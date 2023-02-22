Body Of Elderly Man, Killed During Robbery At Home, Found In South Delhi

A 75-year-old man was found dead in south Delhi's Freedom Fighter Enclave. (Representational)

A 75-year-old man was found dead on Wednesday morning in south Delhi's Freedom Fighter Enclave, police said suspecting that he was killed during a robbery at his house.

The man, identified as Satish Bhardwaj, used to live there alone and his two sons reside out of Delhi, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Choudhary said a caller informed the Neb Sarai police station around 8.15 am that his neighbour, a senior citizen, was not opening the door of his house.

"When police reached there, they found the elderly man lying in a pool of blood with head injury," the DCP said.

Rooms on the floor were found ransacked, she added.

The family members have been informed. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of murder during robbery.

A case is being registered and probe initiated, the DCP said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)