Canadian IndiGo Employee Robbed Off Cash In Delhi

Robbers withdrew Rs 1 lakh using the victims debit card and Rs 12,000 from wallet (Representational)

A Canadian employed with IndiGo airline was allegedly robbed off over Rs 1 lakh by two men on a taxi he had boarded near Delhi Cantt area, the police said today.

The incident took place on the intervening night of July 12 and July 13 when Mohammad Mehdu Ghanzanfani, a captain with the airline, was waiting for his company cab, police said.

"Unable to trace his cab, the victim walked a few metres and arrived at gate number 2 of a metro station near Delhi Cantt area. While he was speaking to his cab driver over phone, a taxi driver approached him," senior police official (IGI Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said.

The victim requested the driver to drop him nearby, where his company cab was waiting, for a fare of Rs 100, the officer said.

When Ghanzanfani sat in the taxi, there were already two people in the vehicle. After the taxi crossed Mehram Nagar, they forcibly took his debit card, visa card and asked for their PIN codes, the officer added.

They withdrew Rs 1 lakh using his debit card and took away $30 (approximately Rs 20,500) and Rs 12,000 from his wallet, the DCP said.

After robbing the victim, they dropped him on Mahipalpur flyover, the officer said.

Police said efforts are being made to nab the accused and they have scanned through CCTV footages.

