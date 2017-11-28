Cab Driver Arrested in Delhi For Trying To Kidnap Woman Judge

A cab driver was arrested for allegedly trying to abduct a woman judge, police said today.The judge, in her complaint, told the police that instead of taking her to the Karkardooma Court, the driver started driving towards Hapur on the NH-24 yesterday, police officials added.She informed the police and also alerted her colleague, the police said.After driving for some distance, the driver took a U-turn towards Delhi, they said, adding he was intercepted at the Ghazipur toll plaza and arrested.The driver is associated with a private company that is being probed, the police said.