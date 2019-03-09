Bus Driver, Conductor Arrested For Robbing Passengers In Delhi

The bus has been seized and Rs 4,000 was seized from the accused, the Delhi Police said. (File)

The Delhi Police have arrested a driver and conductor of a private bus who allegedly used to rob passengers, officials said today.

The accused have been identified as Jitender Singh Porwar, 34, a resident of Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand, and Amit, 24, a resident of Delhi's Shahdara, they said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal, seven people filed a case with a Delhi Police team at Sarai Kale Khan bus stand on March 8 alleging that the driver and the conductor took away their cash.

"The victims told police that they all had reached Anand Vihar Railway Station by train on March 8 and after that, they boarded a private bus for Najafgarh. When the bus reached Yamuna Bridge, the conductor of the bus closed the rear door of the bus and threatened all the passengers with a stick and looted their money. After looting them, the accused persons asked them to de-board the bus near Sarai Kale Khan flyover," the DCP said.

A case was registered and the accused were apprehended within two hours from Anand Vihar ISBT, Mr Biswal said.

The bus used to run between Anand Vihar Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and Noida. The bus has been seized and Rs 4,000 was seized from the accused, the DCP added.