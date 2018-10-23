BSP Lawmaker's Son, Who Waved Gun At Delhi Hotel, To Not Get Bail

Ashish Pandey had allegedly brandished a pistol at guests of a five-star hotel.

A Delhi court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP lawmaker, arrested for waving his gun in a city hotel

Special Judge Sunil Rana dismissed Mr Pandey's bail application. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the court yesterday, till November 5, after the police said that he was not required for further custodial interrogation.

Mr Pandey had allegedly brandished a pistol at guests of a five-star hotel threatening them in the foyer, The video of the incident had gon viral on the social media.

He hails from Lucknow and is the son of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Rakesh Pandey. His brother, Ritesh Pandey, is a legislator in Uttar Pradesh.

The BSP had distanced itself from Ashish Pandey. "Whoever he is, a proper investigation should be done and action should be taken. The incident doesn't have any connection with BSP. He is neither a leader nor a member of BSP," Sudhindra Bhadoria from the party said.