A Gun, A Threat On Life And 2-Hour High-Drama On Roof Of UP Home

A man was seen waving a gun at a group of policemen. In another footage, the same man was seen on the roof of his house, but this time without his shirt. He again waved his gun at the cops and even threatened to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. All this drama over a land dispute the man had with his uncle.

Sunit alias Gathua, a resident of Nagla Hardayal village in Mathura district, was seen threatening to kill Yogi Adityanath while brandishing a weapon in a video that went viral on social media.

The police identified him soon after and reached his home. But it was just the beginning of the high drama. As soon as Sunit saw the cops, he climbed onto the roof of his house, shouted and waved the pistol at them for more than 2 hours. Despite repeated requests by police asking him to come down, he refused to budge. He even fired several rounds in the air. He was arrested after two and a half hours, after all the efforts at persuasion failed.

The man has allegedly been involved in a land dispute with his uncle and once also went to Lucknow to complain to Yogi Adityanath at the public court.

"After the video of the man threatening to kill the Chief Minister went viral, he was identified and arrested. Sunil alias Gathua is a resident of Nagla Hardayal and is a drug addict. He said that he had been arrested," said SP Rural Suresh Chandra Rawat.

"He has been arrested with his pistol and is being interrogated," he said.

With inputs from Saurabh Gautam