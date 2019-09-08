British Man Among 2 Arrested At Delhi Airport Allegedly With Fake Tickets

Both the accused have been handed over to police and charged for criminal trespass. (Representational)

Two persons, including a British national, were arrested in separate incidents by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly using fake tickets to enter the terminal area, an official said on Sunday.

The two were arrested on Saturday.

In the first incident, Raj Dhonota was arrested when he was leaving Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the official said.

According to the official, Raj Dhonota was carrying a passport of the United Kingdom. He told officials that he used a cancelled ticket to London for entering the terminal to see off his wife and son.

In the second incident, Ubaid Lal was arrested for the same offence.

Ubaid Lal used a cancelled ticket to Srinagar to enter the terminal and drop his mother, the official said.

Both Raj Dhonota and Ubaid Lal have been handed over to police and charged for criminal trespass, the official said.

