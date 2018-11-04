Body Of Girl With Throat Slit Found At Friend's Home In Delhi

The victim's family had approached police on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and a case was filed.

Delhi | | Updated: November 04, 2018 04:45 IST
The girl was last seen with her friend at whose house the body was found (Representational)

New Delhi: 

The body of a 17-year-old girl with her throat slit was found at her friend's house in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area on Saturday, police said.

The minor girl, a resident of the same area, was missing since Friday evening, they added.

The victim's family had approached police on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and a case was filed, a senior officer said.

During investigation, it was learnt that the girl was last seen with Sunny, a friend of hers, he said.

Officials then reached Sunny's house and found it locked. They broke in and discovered the body inside, Aslam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest), said.

A case was registered in this connection, police said, adding that Sunny was absconding.

For more Delhi news click here

 

