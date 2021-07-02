BJP Stages Protest Near Arvind Kejriwal Residence Over Bus Procurement ''Scam''

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta alleged that city's transport system has collapsed. (File)

BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, alleging a "scam" in the procurement of buses by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Leading the protest, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta demanded dismissal of the transport minister.

Mr Gupta alleged that city's transport system has collapsed.

"If Kejriwal is honest and has no hand in this bus scam, he should immediately dismiss the transport minister," Mr Gupta said in a statement.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded Mr Kejriwal's resignation in the alleged bus scam.

"The matter was raised in Assembly too but the ruling party with its brute majority there tried to put it under the carpet," he said.

As no action was taken by the government, the BJP legislature party asked the Lt Governor for a probe into this, Mr Bidhuri said.

The Delhi government has put on hold the process of procurement of 1,000 buses by Delhi Transport Corporation. Lt Governor Anil Baijal has formed a three-member committee to look into the matter. Report of the committee is awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)