BJP MLA Marshalled Out Of Delhi Assembly Over Onion Price Rise Discussion

BJP leader Vijender Gupta was adamant to have a discussion on onion price rise. (File)

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta was marshalled out of the House and his three colleagues staged a walkout after their request for a discussion on the steep increase in onion prices was turned down by the Speaker today.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel accused BJP leader Gupta of allowing a group of 10-15 women inside the assembly to protest against dirty water allegedly being supplied in the national capital, which led to a heated argument between the ruling and opposition members.

Mr Goel said Mr Gupta insulted the dignity of the House and ordered that he be marshalled out when he was adamant to have a discussion on onion price rise.