BJP Leader Vijender Gupta's Wife Robbed In Delhi

According to Shobha Vijender, the incident took place at around 10.15 am on Monday near Mandi House.

Delhi | | Updated: June 24, 2019 22:36 IST
Police said they are looking into the matter. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta's wife Shobha Vijender was robbed off her belongings near Mandi House in Lutyen's Delhi on Monday morning allegedly by some unidentified men, police said.

Shobha, who runs an NGO, left her house in the morning and when she reached near Mandi House, some unknown men on scooter told her that some oil-like substance was spilling out of her car, police said.

When Shobha, along with her driver and associate, got out of the car to check for any leakage, the accused fled the spot after taking her belongings from the car, they said.

It is probably an act of those who rob the belongings from their targets after diverting their attention, a senior police officer said, adding that they are looking into the matter.

