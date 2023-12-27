Bike-Borne Men Drag Woman Out Of E-Rickshaw While Snatching Phone In Delhi

The two accused were previously involved in several criminal cases, said police (Representational)

The Delhi Police has arrested two people after they allegedly dragged a woman out of an e-rickshaw while trying to snatch her mobile phone in the Timarpur area of north Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, Arun (22) and Monu (23) were previously involved in several criminal cases.

"A 31-year-old woman was going to Vishwavidyalaya Metro station in an e-rickshaw on December 24. When she reached Patrachar Jhuggi in Timarpur, two people riding a motorcycle came from behind and the pillion tried to snatch her mobile phone. When she resisted, the duo dragged her out of the rickshaw and fled with her phone," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

The officer said a motorcycle patrolling staff passing by witnessed the incident and gave chase.

"Our rider asked a good samaritan to block the path of robbers with his car. The staff overpowered the two men and recovered the phone," Manoj Meena said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had snatched four more mobile phones in Mukherjee Nagar and would sell the stolen items to Monu Khan, the DCP said.

Monu Khan was arrested on December 5 from the Khajoori Khas area, the officer said, adding the motorcycle used in the crime was also stolen.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)