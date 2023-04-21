Avoid Gathering, Wear Masks: Delhi Court To Staff, Lawyers As Covid Cases Rise

The High Court asked staff and lawyers to wear masks as Covid cases rise in Delhi.

The Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on Thursday instructed all staff members, litigants and lawyers to wear a mask and avoid being gathered in groups while in court premises.

The direction has been issued in view of the rising number of covid cases in the national capital, which on Thursday recorded 1603 Coronavirus cases and three deaths.

The circular issued by HC Registrar General Ravindra Dudeja stated, "The Chief Justice has been pleased to order that due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the NCT of Delhi, in order to contain and combat the spread of Covid cases, all the concerned i.e., staff working in this Court and Members of the Bar, including their staff and the litigants are hereby directed to make use of face mask at all times in the premises of this Court as a matter of caution, not to gather in large number at common areas, waiting for areas of Court blocks as far as possible and follow appropriate Covid protocols in letter and spirit to avoid any further spread of the virus".

It further added, "All the Registrars/OSDs/Co-ordinator, DIAC/Joint Registrars (Judicial)/Private Secretaries to Hon'ble the Chief Justice and Hon'ble Judges are hereby requested to ensure that the directions issued from time to time to contain the spread of Covid-19 virus are strictly followed by Officers/officials under their control".

The covid cases have been on the rise for the last few days. In view of this, the Supreme Court has already granted liberty to the lawyers to appear through video conferencing.

