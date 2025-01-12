Atishi Launches Crowdfunding Campaign To Contest Delhi Assembly Elections

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate from Kalkaji Atishi on Sunday launched a crowdfunding campaign to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls and said she hoped that people would support her party's politics of work and honesty.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi released an online link for people to donate money, saying she needed Rs 40 lakh to for fighting the elections.

Over the past 5 years, you've stood by me as an MLA, a minister, and now as the Chief Minister of Delhi. None of this would have been possible without your blessings and support.



As a young, educated woman, your belief and donations have enabled me to imagine a career in… pic.twitter.com/WbsdqNCGhh — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) January 12, 2025

The AAP has always fought elections with the help of small donations from the common man which has helped it pursue the politics of work and honesty, she said.

In December, senior AAP leader and party candidate from Jangpura Manish Sisodia launched a crowdfunding platform and sought financial support from people for his poll campaign.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly goes to polls on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.

