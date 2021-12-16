At 8.7 Degrees, Delhi's Cold Morning; Next Few Days Will Be Worse

Delhi witnessed another cold morning today, with the minimum temperature at 8.7 degrees Celsius

The national capital witnessed another cold morning today, with the minimum temperature settling at 8.7 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department or IMD said.

The weather office said Delhi will have a partly cloudy sky with very light rains towards the evening or night, IMD officials said.

It said the temperature is likely to drop by a few degrees over the next two-three days.

The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius today, the weather office said.

The relative humidity was 90 per cent at 8:30 am.

The air quality in the national capital remained in the "very poor" category with the air quality index (AQI) clocking the value of 350 at 8 am on Thursday, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Though it remained in the 'very poor' category, the AQI improved marginally at 350 today from its previous day's index value of 363.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.



