At 72.38 Lakh, Delhi Metro Records Highest-Ever Daily Ridership On August 13

The Delhi Metro on August 13 registered the highest-ever count of daily passenger journeys at 72.38 lakh, officials said.

The urban transporter shared the data in a post on X on Wednesday, saying it has surpassed its previous milestone accomplished in February this year.

A total of 72,38,271 passengers travelled on August 13. The count of daily passenger journeys in the Delhi Metro had stood at 71.09 lakh on February 13, 71.07 lakh on August 12, 71.04 lakh on September 4, 2023, and 70.88 lakh on February 12, the data showed.

Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's current network span is nearly 393 km with 2888 stations (including the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurugram).

"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has recorded its highest-ever passenger journeys on Tuesday (August 13) with 72.38 lakh passenger journeys being performed across the network," the DMRC said in its post on social media platform X.



