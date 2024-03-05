Arvind Kejriwal's 'Opposition' Jibe As Lt Governor Points Out Civic Issues

Arvind Kejriwal said that strict action should be taken against the concerned people. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday thanked Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena for pointing out key issues in Sangam Vihar, a locality in South Delhi, and also said the work that the latter was doing should have been done by the opposition.

"LG Sahib, I am thankful to you that you pointed out our shortcomings. Earlier, you had also highlighted the shortcomings of Kirari and Buradi. I am now ordering the Chief Secretary to remove all these shortcomings in all these areas within seven days," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on 'X'.

He underlined that the work LG was doing should have been done by the BJP who is in Opposition in Delhi.

"The work you are doing should have been done by the opposition. It is the job of the opposition to point out the shortcomings of the ruling party. Unfortunately, today all the seven MPs of the opposition, i.e., the BJP, are busy retiring from politics and the eight MLAs are fast asleep. This is the reason why power in Delhi has been away from the BJP for the last 26 years. Therefore, you are forced to play the role of opposition despite holding the constitutional post of LG," he said.

The Chief Minister also said that strict action should be taken against the concerned people.

"The shortcomings you have pointed out--strictest action should be taken against the officers who had to do this work and did not do it. 'Services' and 'vigilance' come under your jurisdiction. If it were under me, I would not only immediately suspend such careless officers but would also take such action against them that no other officer would dare to commit such a careless act. I hope that you will immediately suspend the most senior officers of these departments and give them exemplary punishment. 2 crore Delhiites will wait for your action," said the Chief Minister.

Earlier today, LG VK Saxena visited Sangam Vihar and highlighted the civic misery that people of the area were experiencing including the bad condition of roads, sewers, open garbage disposal, etc.

He further said that despite being in power for two terms, over 20 lakh people living in the are forced to live a miserable life as they are deprived of basic public facilities.

"Went to Sangam Vihar yesterday at the request of residents. Despite 9 years of claims, more than 20 lakh people living in the area are forced to live a hellish life, deprived of basic public facilities. There are no roads, no sewers, no garbage disposal," he said in a post on 'X'.

On X, LG VK Saxena also shared some pictures of civic issues in the area.

"Randomly hanging electrical wires are dangerous and a rickshaw overturned in front of me on a rough road and a woman was injured. The country cannot imagine that overflowing drains, heaps of garbage and streets filled with stinking sewer water will happen in the capital of India," the LG added.

LG VK Saxena further said that the concerned departments and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are under the Delhi government, ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"All the concerned departments--I&FC, Water Board, Urban Development, DSIIDC are completely under the Delhi Government and MCD is also under you. I saw a similar situation in Kirari and Burari also," he said.

LG VK Saxena further requested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to bestow attention on the issues concerning the people of Delhi.

"Honorable Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji is requested to pay attention to the problems of Delhi and the general public of Delhi. I am attaching some pictures for your information," he said.

