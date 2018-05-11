Arvind Kejriwal's Nephew Moves Bail Plea In PWD Case The Anti-Corruption Branch on Thursday arrested Mr Bansal from his residence in west Delhi's Pitampura after he failed to give satisfactory replies on firm Mahadeo Impacts.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Vinay Bansal is the son of Arvind Kejriwal's late brother-in-law Surender Bansal (File) New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's nephew Vinay Bansal arrested in connection with an alleged scam worth Rs 6 crore in the Public Works Department (PWD) on Friday moved a bail plea in a court here.



Meanwhile, Tihar jail authorities failed to present him before Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Khanagwal who was scheduled to hear his remand proceedings.



Judge Khanagwal, who on Saturday ordered for Mr Bansal to be brought before the court, sought explanation from jail authorities for not presenting the accused.



The court said that it will hear Mr Bansal's bail plea on Monday.



The Anti-Corruption Branch on Thursday arrested Mr Bansal from his residence in west Delhi's Pitampura after he failed to give satisfactory replies on firm Mahadeo Impacts.



Mr Bansal was later sent to one-day judicial custody on Thursday after he was presented in a Tis Hazari court here.



Vinay Bansal, the son of Arvind Kejriwal's late brother-in-law Surender Bansal, was a partner in a firm alleged to be involved in the scam.



The ACB registered an FIR on May 8, 2017 after a complaint that Surender Bansal got a tender below 46 per cent on behalf of company Renu Construction, on the estimated cost of Rs 4.9 lakh.



It was also mentioned in the complaint that the quality of iron and cement supplied were not up to the mark. During the probe, it was found that iron and cement were brought from Mahadeo Impacts, which was later found to be non-existent. Vinay Bansal was a partner with his father in Mahadeo Impacts.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's nephew Vinay Bansal arrested in connection with an alleged scam worth Rs 6 crore in the Public Works Department (PWD) on Friday moved a bail plea in a court here.Meanwhile, Tihar jail authorities failed to present him before Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Khanagwal who was scheduled to hear his remand proceedings.Judge Khanagwal, who on Saturday ordered for Mr Bansal to be brought before the court, sought explanation from jail authorities for not presenting the accused.The court said that it will hear Mr Bansal's bail plea on Monday.The Anti-Corruption Branch on Thursday arrested Mr Bansal from his residence in west Delhi's Pitampura after he failed to give satisfactory replies on firm Mahadeo Impacts.Mr Bansal was later sent to one-day judicial custody on Thursday after he was presented in a Tis Hazari court here.Vinay Bansal, the son of Arvind Kejriwal's late brother-in-law Surender Bansal, was a partner in a firm alleged to be involved in the scam. The ACB registered an FIR on May 8, 2017 after a complaint that Surender Bansal got a tender below 46 per cent on behalf of company Renu Construction, on the estimated cost of Rs 4.9 lakh.It was also mentioned in the complaint that the quality of iron and cement supplied were not up to the mark. During the probe, it was found that iron and cement were brought from Mahadeo Impacts, which was later found to be non-existent. Vinay Bansal was a partner with his father in Mahadeo Impacts. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter