Arvind Kejriwal Will Discharge Duties From Hunger Strike Venue: Gopal Rai

After March 9, all AAP MLAs will join Arvind Kejriwal at the venue of the hunger strike.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who will sit on an indefinite hunger strike from March 1 demanding full statehood for Delhi, will discharge his duties as chief minister from the venue of his fast, senior party leader Gopal Rai said on Sunday.

He said the party is evaluating three to four probable venues for the hunger strike and will announce the final pick in the next two days.

According to party sources, the Ramlila ground, chief minister's residence and Jantar Mantar are being considered as the venues for the hunger strike.

Delhi has been divided into 560 zones and three committees have been formed at central, Vidhan Sabha and zonal level. The venue of the chief minister's indefinite fast will be the control room from where instructions will be sent out, the Delhi minister said.

"The hunger strike will start on March 1 at 10 am and the chief minister will be joined by all party Lok Sabha incharges, ministers, MLAs and councillors. From March 1 to 9, as many as 560 ''nyay yatras'' will be taken out at the zonal level. RWAs, students, teachers, lawyers and professionals will also be involved in these yatras," Mr Rai told reporters.

After March 9, all AAP MLAs will join Mr Kejriwal at the venue of the hunger strike, he said.

Mr Rai accused the BJP and the Congress of deceiving people of Delhi on the statehood issue and alleged that these two parties had earlier pitched for it but are backtracking now.

He expressed hope the ''mahagathbandhan'' (grand alliance) will form government at the Centre after the general elections and will grant full statehood to Delhi.