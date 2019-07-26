Arvind Kejriwal Takes Jibe At Vijay Goel Over 'Dilli' Spelling Request

Arvind Kejriwal sought to know how the people of Delhi will benefit by changing the name of the city.

Dismissing BJP leader Vijay Goel's demand of changing the spelling of Delhi to "Dilli", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Aam Aadmi Party government believes in changing the life of Delhiites instead of renaming the city.

He sought to know how the people of Delhi will benefit by changing the name of the national capital.

"We have to change the life of Delhiites instead of changing the name of Delhi. We have to make their life better. How will people of Delhi benefit by changing the name of the city?," Mr Kejriwal said on Twitter in Hindi.

"Prosperity will only come when we ensure quality education and medical treatment to their children, as well as provide them good roads, electricity and water," he said.

On Wednesday, Vijay Goel, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, demanded that the name of the national capital be spelt "Dilli" in English instead of Delhi.

He was speaking during the Question Hour of the ongoing budget session.

In response to Mr Goel, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had said after receiving any such proposal, his ministry would forward it to the department concerned and a decision would be taken on the response received thereto.

Mr Goel had also said demands for naming the city as Indraprastha or Hastinapura have been raised earlier, but at this point of time, he does not propose to rename the city.

