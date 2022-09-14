Delhi Residents To Get Power Subsidy Only If They Apply: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said many people wanted to give up power subsidy in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that consumers will now have to opt for power subsidy. Effectively, this means that the option will no longer be available by default. He said power consumers in Delhi can give a missed call on 7011311111 and opt for the subsidy from today.

Mr Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor, said: "Some people don't want to get free electricity. Now, only those people in Delhi will get an electricity subsidy who will apply for it. You can start applying from today." Those who still want to avail subsidy will be given a form that they can fill in to apply. They can also give a missed call on 7011311111, whereby they will be issued a form on WhatsApp that they can fill up to apply for subsidy, Mr Kejriwal added.

He said that both online and offline options will be available for those consumers who wish to apply for subsidised electricity.

Those consumers who apply for subsidy till October 31 will be paid the subsidy for the month. The Chief Minister also said that people can apply for the subsidy on a monthly basis.