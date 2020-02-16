'Baby Mufflerman' A Special Invitee At Arvind Kejriwal Oath

Baby Mufflerman took social media by storm on Tuesday after AAP's landslide win.

A special invitee, who won the hearts of many at Arvind Kejriwal's oath cermony this afternoon at Delhi's Ram Lila Maidan, was one-year-old Aavyan Tomar, better known as "Baby Mufflerman". Dressed as the AAP chief, Aavyan Tomar was seen wearing a party cap, spectacles and Mr Kejriwal's famed muffler.

The photos of one-year-old - son of AAP supporter Rahul Tomar - took the social media by storm on Tuesday as the Aam Aadmi Party swept to victory in Delhi assembly polls, winning 62 of 70 assembly seats. He was seen celebrating the landslide win with AAP workers at party office and Arvind Kejriwal's home.

Many people, including party lawmaker Bhagwant Mann, were seen shaking hands with the boy this afternoon and taking pictures with him at the grand event. AAP leader Raghav Chadha tweeted a picture with him. "With the adorable #BabyMufflerman," the 31-year-old MLA elect from central Delhi's Rajinder Nagar wrote.

Several other children dressed as AAP chief were also spotted at the event. One such child was Zaid Hussain. "We have come here from Bawana. Kejriwal has done good work in our constituency. Kejriwal zindabad," his mother Ruksana Begum was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Arvind Kerjriwal's muffler has made news in the past, most recently in December when he responded to a Twitter user who asked him why he wasn't seen wearing his famed winter accessory lately.

The 51-year-old leader has been lately seen in a more contemporary look, a part of conscious rebranding.

Ahead of his swearing-in, the AAP invited the people of Delhi with a picture of Aavyan Tomar. "Please come at the swearing-in on December 16," the tweet read.

In another post, the party shared a pencil sketch of the one-year-old and AAP chief by a supporter.