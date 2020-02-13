'Suit Up, Junior': AAP Invites 'Baby Mufflerman' To Arvind Kejriwal Oath

The pics of one-year-old Ayyan Tomar went viral on Tuesday amid counting of votes.

A special guest has been invited for Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday as he takes oath as Delhi's Chief Minister for a third term - "Baby Mufflerman". The photos of one-year-old, seen wearing spectacles and Mr Kejriwal's signature muffler, went viral on Tuesday as the Aam Aadmi Party swept the assembly elections in national capital and won 62 of 70 assembly seats.

As celebrations erupted at the AAP office on Tuesday amid counting of votes, one-year-old Avyaan Tomar - son of an AAP worker - was seen with party supporters. He was also seen at Arvind Kejriwal's home later as party men cheered but Ayyan and his family reportedly could not meet the AAP chief.

The AAP tweeted one of his pictures the same day and it soon went viral. He was seen wearing black muffler, maroon sweater, AAP cap and spectacles.

Today, the party tweeted that he has been invited to the Sunday's oath ceremony. "Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal on February 16. Suit up Junior!," the post read.

Arvind Kerjriwal's muffler has made news in the past as well, most recently in December when he responded to a Twitter user who asked him why he wasn't seen wearing his famed winter accessory lately.

The 51-year-old leader has been lately seen in a more contemporary look, a part of conscious rebranding.

The AAP had a landslide win in Delhi in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its campaign, spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mr Kejriwal will take oath on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan. On Wednesday, top AAP leader Manish Sisodia invited "everyone in Delhi" to be a part of the event. "Everyone in Delhi is invited to come and bless their son, their brother, Arvind Kejriwal and take an oath for a better Delhi," he said.

No chief minister or political leaders from other states will be part of event, senior party leader Gopal Rai told news agency PTI today.