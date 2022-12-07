'Mini Kejriwals' Join AAP's Celebrations For Delhi Civic Polls Win

As AAP inched closer to victory in the Delhi civic body polls, the celebrations outside the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters saw the return of the “Baby Mufflermen”. Children dressed in a sweater, sporting moustaches, an AAP cap with a muffler wrapped around their head, a look usually sported by the Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, were seen celebrating outside the party office.

4-year-old Avyaan Tomar shows the victory sign surrounded by other AAP supporters.

3-year-old Akriti Pandit sported a moustache and glasses, just like the Delhi chief minister.

This little AAP supporter mimicked Arvind Kejriwal's look perfectly with his glasses and moustache.

Not all the kids were dressed up as the AAP leader, but they showed no lack of enthusiasm