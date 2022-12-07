'Had The Elections...': Himanta Sarma On BJP Defeat In Delhi Civic Polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had campaigned for his party both in Gujarat and Delhi.

With the BJP losing the Delhi civic polls today, the BJP's top leader from northeast and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the party could have devoted more attention to the contest, had it not coincided with Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections.

He also asserted that the BJP would perform well in Gujarat, where counting of votes will be taken up on Thursday.

The Chief Minister, however, did not comment on the party's prospects in Himachal Pradesh.

The Aam Aadmi Party today bagged 134 out of 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to emerge as the winner, thereby ending BJP's 15-year-long tenure at the civic body.

The BJP managed to finish with 104 wards in its kitty. The Congress clinched nine wards and Independents three.

"In Delhi, we were being given 60-70 seats (exit poll prediction), but we have done much better," Mr Sarma said on the sidelines of a programme.

"Had the elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh not happened alongside, we could have focused more on Delhi," he added, indicating that the results might have swayed in favour of the BJP.

Mr Sarma had campaigned for his party both in Gujarat and Delhi.

The BJP leader further said, "A very good result is expected from Gujarat tomorrow." The Chief Minister also maintained that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity is on the rise.

"Several elections are held within a five-year period. One thing we can understand is that Modiji's popularity has only been increasing over time," Mr Sarma added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)