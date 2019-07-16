Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Get Bail In Criminal Defamation Case

Arvind Kejriwal (2nd R) and Manish Sisodia (1st R) have been granted bail by a Delhi court today

A Delhi court today granted bail to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in a criminal defamation complaint filed by BJP leader Vijender Gupta.

Mr Gupta had accused the Aam Aadmi Party leaders of "maligning" his image by accusing him of attempting to kill the Delhi chief minister.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted relief to Mr Kejriwal and Mr Sisodia on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and another surety of the same amount.

Vijender Gupta, who is the leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, has claimed in the complaint that due to widespread circulation of tweets and news reports on the statement of the two AAP leaders, his reputation was harmed for which they have not expressed any remorse or apologised.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.