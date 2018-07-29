Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates 530 Crore Barapullah Corridor In Delhi

According to a statement, the total cost of the Barapullah Corridor is Rs 530 crore (Tweeted by AAP)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated the much-awaited Barapullah Corridor and said it would help reduce travel time by 20 minutes between Sarai Kale Khan and AIIMS.

It has been conceived as south-east corridor and will work as an alternative route to congested sections of the Ring Road between the areas.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr Kejriwal said the corridor would reduce travel time by 20 minutes and smooth and uninterrupted movement of traffic would also prevent pollution.

He said the work done by his government in the last three years could be compared with other BJP-ruled states and see who has done more work.

He also said that among other things, his government is planning to introduce a new system which will ease the process of making new documents such as licenses.

"A dedicated number would be given and when you call on it, a government employee would come to your home and collect all required documents and other details," he said.

According to a statement, the total cost of the project is Rs 530 crore and it will be recovered in three years.