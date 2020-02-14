Arvind Kejriwal Directs AAP Leaders To Stay In Touch With Public

AAP won 62 of the 70 seats in the recently concluded assembly elections in Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday called a meeting to review the defeat in eight Assembly seats and asked party leaders to stay in touch with public even in the lost constituencies.

Mr Kejriwal held the meeting at his residence, a party leader said.

"All senior leaders of the party and candidates were present in the review meeting. In the meeting, the reasons of the defeat in each seat were discussed in detail. Inputs on the reasons for the defeat were also taken from the respective candidates," the leader said.

Mr Kejriwal has directed all party workers to keep meeting people and solve their problems on time even in the seats where the party has lost.

"He told to understand the problems that people face and resolve them promptly. He suggested to establish closer relationship with the public, to which all the leaders agreed."

Mr Kejriwal instructed all the leaders of the party to initiate constant discussion among the public about the government's development works.

He also asked to have constant contact with those who are benefiting from various schemes of the AAP government.

AAP won 62 of the 70 seats in Delhi, while the rest were bagged by the BJP.