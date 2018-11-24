'Be Careful': Arvind Kejriwal's Appeal After Signature Bridge Accidents

Signature Bridge is Delhi's pride, says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked youngsters in the city to be "careful while clicking selfies and not drive at a high speed," after three people died on the newly-opened Signature Bridge in the last two days.

"I am extremely concerned about the accidents on Signature Bridge. It is Delhi's pride. It is my appeal to all the people, especially the youth, to be careful while clicking selfies on the Signature Bridge and not drive vehicles at a high speed. Your life is precious to the country and for your parents," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Two cousins on a bike were going from north Delhi's Nangloi towards north-east Delhi when their motorcycle skidded on the bridge at 8:20 am today, the police said.

On Friday, medical students Satya Vijay Shankaran and Chandrashekhar fell off the bridge in an accident that the police suspect happened while they were trying to take a selfie while speeding on their KTM Duke bike.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj has, however, blamed the Delhi Police for their "inaction".

"What is the Delhi traffic police doing? Why were no traffic police personnel deployed to check over speeding at the Signature bridge? Is Signature bridge not under their exclusive jurisdiction?" Mr Bharadwaj wrote on Twitter.

Since the Delhi government does not have its own police, the Central government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal are "duty bound to ensure law and order at each corner of Delhi including the Signature Bridge," he added.

"News is published every day about dangerous stunts while taking a selfie. Is it not the duty of the Delhi Police to control such things? Has the Lt. Governor suspended DCP Traffic for failing to deploy traffic police at the Signature bridge?" the AAP MLA from the Greater Kailash constituency said.

Over the past few weeks, the bridge described as an engineering marvel has emerged as a site for daring selfies and traffic violations. Thrill-seekers are often spotted climbing the suspension cables to take selfies.

(With inputs from IANS)