Another Delhi Man Looted Of Rs 3 Lakh, Third Gunpoint Robbery In 4 Days

A businessman was robbed of Rs 3 lakh and his two-wheeler at gunpoint by two men in Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area on Tuesday, police said.

This comes days after four armed men robbed a delivery agent and his associate of ₹ 2 lakh in broad daylight inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel. The daring robbery was caught on CCTV cameras on Saturday.

Police said the incident took place around 1 pm on Tuesday when the robbers pointed a pistol at the man and fled with his scooter, in which the cash was kept.

The Delhi Police are trying to identify the two accused with the help of CCTV footage from the site of the robbery.

This is the third gunpoint robbery in the national capital in the last four days. Apart from the Pragati Maiden incident, a 70-year-old shopowner was robbed of ₹ 1 lakh in Harsh Vihar on Monday night while closing his shop. The robbers had tried to snatch a bag full of cash from him but after he resisted they pulled out a gun to threaten him and fled with the bag.

Reacting to the rising incidents of armed robberies in the city, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier hit out at Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena over the prevailing law-and-order situation.

"LG should resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety and security to the people of Delhi. If Central government is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show you how to make a city safe for its citizens," Mr Kejriwal had tweeted.