Watch: Colombian Man's Bizarre ''Gunpoint Robbery'' Proposal Stuns Internet

A lot of time and effort goes into planning the perfect proposal when a man decides to go down on one knee to ask for his lover's hand in marriage. However, these days, people are ditching old-fashioned methods and coming up with unique ideas while popping the question. In one such ''bizarre'' proposal, a man in Colombia decided to pop the big question to his significant other in a fake armed robbery prank.

A video of the incident that has gone viral on Instagram shows a man proposing to his girlfriend in the middle of the street after staging a fake gunpoint robbery. The video opens to show a red car pulling up to an intersection when all of a sudden, a pedestrian and two men on a motorcycle block its path. They demand the couple sitting inside the car to get out, as one of the men points what looks like a concealed handgun at the woman. Two members of the gang then force the male to his knees while holding the woman in front of him.

Then, in a wild plot twist, the men stop shouting and the kneeling man takes out a ring to propose to his girlfriend, amid claps. After realising it's a prank, the woman playfully slaps him repeatedly, as he slides the ring on her finger. The couple then hug and kiss, celebrating their engagement while his accomplices cheer them on.

While some were amused at the elaborate prank, others questioned why the young man thought this was a good idea.

“You have to love someone wholeheartedly to be with them in health and sickness, in kidnappings or robberies,” one user joked. Another wrote, ''He almost gave the girl a heart attack, and he would have been left without a girlfriend.''

A third user commented, ''She took it so casually that I don't know whether to worry about the country's situation or think it's fake.''

A fourth added, ''How sad it is to have violence and insecurity so normalized.''