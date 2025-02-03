Marriage Proposal Takes Hilarious Turn As Chinese Woman Almost Eats The Ring

A man in China had a marriage proposal go hilariously wrong when his girlfriend, instead of finding the ring in the cake, ate it and chewed on it, the South China Morning Post reported.

A social media user surnamed Liu from Guang'an, Sichuan province in southwestern China shared the incident on Red Note.

The post was titled: "Attention, All Men: Never Hide a Proposal Ring in Food!"

In her post, Liu recounted that she came home hungry one evening and immediately ate a taro and meat floss cake her boyfriend had prepared.

"The cake was covered with a thick layer of meat floss, so I was just chewing it until I bit into something hard. I immediately spat it out," she said.

Initially, Liu assumed it was a quality issue with the cake and prepared to complain to the bakery.

However, noticing her dismay, her boyfriend inspected the cake and, after wiping the foreign object clean, sheepishly revealed: "Honey, I think this might be the ring I was going to propose to you with."

Liu thought it was a joke at first, but after closer inspection, she realised that the foreign object was indeed a gold ring.

Caught in the awkward situation, her boyfriend nervously asked: "What do we do now? Should I still kneel?" to which Liu laughed and encouraged him to proceed with the proposal.

Eventually, amid much humour, the couple joyfully agreed to spend their lives together.

Later, Liu described the incident as the "most dramatic scene of the year".

She told the Xiaoxiang Morning Herald: "This will be a memory we will never forget, but this proposal method is a bit risky. I hope others take our story as a caution and avoid trying it themselves."

The video quickly went viral online.

A user wrote, "The strength of her bite is no less than that of an adult cheetah."

"Congratulations to both of you, especially to this bride-to-be for her strong teeth!" said another.

A third user wrote, "This is so sweet! I watched this with a big 'auntie smile'. This must be what is called 'a couple's love can break gold!'"

"This will be something you will laugh about even when you are old and grey! But seriously, guys, no more hiding rings in food. Imagine if it were a diamond that can easily break someone's tooth!" the fourth user wrote.