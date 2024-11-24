On Camera, Robbers Loot Jewellery Shop At Gunpoint In Bihar

The robbers, who entered the shop one by one, had initially posed as customers.

Four men robbed a jewellery shop in Bihar's Samastipur and fled with ornaments worth crores of rupees, officials said on Saturday. The robbery took place on Friday night when the shop owners were planning to close the shop for the day.

The incident was captured on CCTV which shows the four accused entering the shop, Anil Jewellers, located on the old post office road in the Nagar police station area.

The robbers, who entered the shop one by one, had initially posed as customers, the police said.

Shortly after, the accused pulled out guns to threaten the shopkeepers, a man and a woman, and began looting the shop.

In the video, the robbers can be seen opening all the jewellery boxes and taking out the ornaments - while holding the shop owners at gunpoint.

They immediately fled with jewellery worth crores of rupees, officials said.

The shop's owner has not yet lodged an official complaint with the police. However, officials are on the lookout for the accused men with the help of the CCTV footage.

"The criminals are being identified based on the CCTV footage. We will arrest the criminals soon," Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Pandey said.

Meanwhile, several local business owners in the area have raised concerns after the incident. According to them, the police do not patrol in the city, leaving them vulnerable to becoming victims of criminal activities.