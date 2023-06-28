Multiple Recces, 3 Gangs: How Rs 50 Lakh Delhi Robbery Was Carried Out

Pragati Maidan Tunnel Robbery: The day-light robbery was caught on a security camera

Seven people have been arrested after a delivery agent and his associate were robbed of Rs 50 lakh at gunpoint inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel in Delhi on Saturday.

Patel Sajan Kumar, a delivery agent of Chandi Chowk-based Omiya Enterprises, and his associate Jigar Patel were on their way to Gurugram, to deliver the money to a business associate when they were robbed.

The day-light robbery was caught on a security camera installed in the tunnel.

Police said the accused had been following Patel Sajan Kumar for the past few days and that they carried out recces on Thursday and Friday.

A new video has now surfaced that shows the main conspirator of the robbery, following Patel Sajan Kumar around his office in Chandi Chowk.

The video shows Usman following Mr Kumar as he walks out of his office with the bag full of cash on Saturday before boarding the cab for Gurgaon.

CCTV footage of the robbery, which was released by the police earlier this week, shows four men on two motorcycles waylaying the cab as it enters the tunnel on the Ring Road.

The two armed robbers, who were riding pillion, get off the bikes. One of them is seen pointing the gun at the two men in the cab, while the other one collects the cash bag from the backseat.

They then flee the spot.

Sources say three different gangs were involved in the daring robbery in the heart of Delhi. "The members of the three gangs had left Delhi immediately after the robbery," police sources told NDTV.

"While seven people have been arrested, a search is on for three more men who are the run," they said.

Police had carried out raids in Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, and detained as many as 1,600 people in custody before eventually arresting the seven men, they said.

About 16 security personnel guard the 1.5 km tunnel, which connects New Delhi with Sarai Kale Khan and Noida. "The security guards were at the entry and exit points of the tunnel when the incident occurred," police had said.