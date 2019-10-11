AIIMS Delhi Gets Rs 3 Crore-Prize From Centre For Cleanliness

AIIMS Delhi has been awarded for high standards of sanitation and hygiene

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS has been awarded by the Centre for maintaining cleanliness and showing dedication towards the ''Swachh Bharat Abhiyan''.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, along with Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey, presented the Kayakalp Awards to winners during an event held at the India Habitat Centre here. AIIMS was awarded the first prize of Rs 3 crore.

The Health Ministry had prepared a list of central government institutions, district and private hospitals and community health centres for their work in maintaining high standards of sanitation and hygiene in public health facilities and awarded these hospitals under the ''Kayakalp Awards Scheme''.

"Kayakalp award has made you an inspiration towards ''swachhta'' in your community and region. Now you should become role models for other health facilities and inspire and lead your community and districts towards achieving the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene," Harsh Vardhan.

Harsh Vardhan commended the awardees and said cleanliness is no more a one-time activity but is integrated in our day-to-day practices and should become a habit.

Kayakalp has played a pivotal role in reinstating and reconfirming the trust and confidence of the community in public health facilities, he said.

He added that the zest and zeal shown by the hospitals and their collective efforts in improving cleanliness, hygiene and infection-control practices should continue unabated.

"It is now your duty to take upon the leadership role and mentor and monitor the Ayushman Bharat-Health & Wellness Centers (AB-HWCs) of your districts, states and UTs," he added.

The Union health minister further stated that health and hygiene are the top priorities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Taking a leaf from the life of Mahatma Gandhi, our prime minster has inspired, implemented and monitored the ''Swachh Bharat Movement''.

"Dreaming of rolling out such an ambitious public health movement in such a vast country in itself is monumental," he said, adding that concerted efforts should be made to contribute to the PM''s vision of a clean India.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.