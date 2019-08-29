Ahead Of Polls, Delhi Congress Chief Wants To Be 'Relieved' Of Duties

PC Chacko had said that no outsider will be chosen to head the Delhi unit

In a major blow to the Congress ahead of the Delhi assembly elections early next year, state in-charge PC Chacko has requested the senior leadership to choose someone else for the post.

Speaking to IANS, Mr Chacko said: "I have not stepped down from my post. But I have asked the leadership to relieve me of my duties."

The development comes two days after Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with Mr Chacko and 14 district presidents to discuss the issue of new city unit chief, after the death of incumbent and former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit last month.

After the meeting on Tuesday, PC Chacko had said that no outsider will be chosen to head the Delhi unit.

The Congress is eyeing a comeback in the national capital, which it had ruled for three consecutive terms till 2013 under Sheila Dikshit. It had, however, lost the 2013 elections to the Aam Aadmi Party and was completely wiped out in the 2015 Assembly elections by the AAP, which won 67 out of 70 seats.

