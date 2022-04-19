Ahead Of Covid Meet, Delhi Seeks Case Data From Schools

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet tomorrow to discuss the rising Covid cases in the national capital. A day ahead of the meeting, the civic body has asked schools to submit data on active Covid cases among students and teachers.

The move comes as neighbouring Noida is witnessing a rise in cases among children. Some schools and Noida have also shut down temporarily. In the last 24 hours, Noida recorded 107 cases out of which 33 are below the age of 18.

The Principal of ITL Public School in Dwarka told NDTV that they appreciate the decision of the Delhi government to collect data.

"We appreciate the decision of the Delhi Government to seek data from us and then take a call on things tomorrow. Our school had two students and one teacher who tested positive recently. We take all precautions on sanitising and social distancing whether it is in the classrooms, laboratories, or even school buses," says Sudha Acharya.

Ms Acharya, who is also the Chairperson of the National Progressive Schools' Conference, says that students have also become very conscious now. "We see them being extremely careful and talking all precautions," she says.

On being asked whether the closure of schools in Noida is worrying she said, "Shutting schools is not ideal. So far only a particular classroom or corridor is sealed when cases are detected, as per the Delhi government guidelines. We are hopeful of positive measures from the Delhi Government after tomorrow's meeting."

In neighbouring areas of Delhi, mask mandates have been brought back.

However, in Delhi where over 600 cases were reported today and the infection rate is at 4.7%, the government today said that as of now it does not plan to enforce mask mandates again.

Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM today told the media, "As of now we are not thinking of bringing back the masks. Presently, there are not many cases in the hospital, so it is not a matter of great concern. In the DDMA meeting on April 20, we will talk to experts and try to understand from them how they are seeing this situation".