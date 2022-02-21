After Teen's Decomposed Body Found In Delhi Shop, 1 Arrested For Gang Rape, Murder

The police said the girl's father had filed a missing report on Tuesday. (Representational)

Within 48 hours of procuring initial leads, Outer North District Police solved the gang rape and murder case of a Delhi girl and arrested one of the accused, informed Brijendra Kumar Yadav, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) on Monday.

The kidnapping case was registered last Tuesday, on the statement of the complainant regarding his missing 14-year-old daughter, saod the police official.

Their team received information on Saturday at about 1:00 am from Rahul Rai of village Sannoth, said Mr Yadav. Apparently, Rahul had been doing business in the same village with the help of the accused for the last 15 days.

According to the senior police official, Rahul detected a foul smell from his shop after returning from Jhansi on Saturday and found that the accused -- who was from the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh -- was absent from the shop at the time.

"Acting upon this information, the shop was searched, where a partially decomposed body of that missing girl was found in one corner of the shop, under the heap of cow dung cakes (thepla) kept in the gunny bags," the DCP said.

"The crime team visited the crime spot and the body was shifted to the mortuary of B.J.R.M. Hospital, Jahangirpuri by the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case," he added.

The DCP also stated that to search the accused person, a special team was formed.

"Finally, the accused was arrested from the outskirts of Sannoth Village in the intervening nights of February 20 and 21 while he was trying to flee from Delhi to Mumbai," the police official informed.

According to the DCP, the accused revealed during interrogation that he, along with another employee of Rahul's, drank liquor together on Saturday evening at Metro Vihar at about 7:30 pm and then planned to call the victim to their workplace.

The accused further revealed that they first raped her one by one and then strangled her with the help of a 'plazo' worn by the girl that night, Mr Yadav added.

The police also informed the process is on to arrest the other accused.