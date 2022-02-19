14-Year-Old Girl's Decomposed Body Found Inside Delhi Shop

The police informed that the girl's parents had filed a missing report on Tuesday. (Representational)

The body of a 14-year-old girl was found inside a shop in the Narela area of the outer North District of Delhi on Saturday, police said.

As per the police, the body was found in a decomposed condition and according to a preliminary investigation the teenager was strangled.

The police also informed that the girl's parents had filed a missing report at Narela Police Station (PS) on Tuesday.

The police stated that they have registered a case of murder.

The police also informed that the suspect has been identified and said, "The accused will be arrested soon."

