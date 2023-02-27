After Manish Sisodia's Arrest, Delhi's Ashram Flyover Opening Postponed

Manish Sisodia was sent to five-day custody of the CBI by a special court in Delhi

The inauguration of the Ashram flyover extension scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed in light of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest, officials said on Monday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was supposed to inaugurate it on Tuesday.

"The flyover extension was supposed to be thrown open to the public on Tuesday and had got the date from the chief minister's office. But in light of the recent developments, we will now have to seek a new date from his office. The work on the flyover extension has been completed," an official said.

The CBI on Sunday arrested Mr Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22 relating to the sale of alcohol.

He was sent to five-day custody of the CBI by a special court here.

Mr Sisodia, who also holds the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, had earlier this month conducted an on-sight inspection to assess the progress of the work.

The flyover will allow passengers to bypass three traffic lights between Ashram Chowk and DND, making vehicular movement smoother, according to officials.

At present, vehicles coming and going from Noida and Ghaziabad to South Delhi have to grapple with congestion while travelling from the DND loop to the Ashram intersection.

The construction work of the flyover extension started in June 2020 after the project was approved by the Cabinet. The total cost of the project is Rs 128.25 crore while the total length of the flyover including the ramp is 1,425 metres.

