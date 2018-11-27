AAP Minister Satyendar Jain Acquitted In 2013 Case Of Rioting

The witnesses cited by the prosecution failed to identify Satyendar Jain in the rioting case.

A court on Tuesday acquitted Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain in an alleged case of rioting in Paschim Vihar area in Delhi before the 2013 Delhi assembly election.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted the relief to Mr Jain and four AAP volunteers, noting that the witnesses cited by the prosecution failed to identify Satyendar Jain, his advocate Mohd Irshad said.

Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty during the protest which was held after a reported rape incident.

In its order, the court also observed that no public servant appeared before it to prove that he or she was obstructed by Satyendar Jain from doing official duty.

Police had charged Satyendar Jain and others for various offences punishable under Indian Penal Code, including under sections 147 (rioting), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions).