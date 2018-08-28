AAP, Bureaucrats In Tussle Over Appointing Prosecutors For Assault Case

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, Delhi's home department are fighting over appointment of 3 public prosecutors

AAP and the Delhi home department are on collision course on the appointment of three special public prosecutors to handle the alleged assault case of Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in the court, according to sources.

Sources said that home department has been urging home minister Satyendar Jain for appointing senior public prosecutors following the request of Delhi police, but the minister has turned down the request.

They said that Mr Jain is insisting on the appearance of no one else but the regular government public prosecutors to handle the alleged chief secretary assault case in court.

The home department recently received a letter from the Delhi police requesting approval of the competent authority (home minister) for appointment of advocate Mohit Mathur, V Madhukar and Siddharth Aggarwal as special public prosecutors.

Reacting to the development, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, hit out the AAP government.

"The Delhi government is making deliberate, planned and sustained efforts to influence and derail the judicial process in the high profile case against CM, Dy. CM and 11 MLAs. Home Minister Satyender Jain is making all-out effort to weaken the case," Mr Gupta alleged in a statement.