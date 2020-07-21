Delhi Government To Give Rs 10 Lakh To Family Of Man Who Died Under Waterlogged Bridge: AAP

Kundan Singh was driving from the New Delhi Railway Station to Connaught Place when he got stuck under the waterlogged Minto Bridge in central Delhi on Sunday

"Kundan Singh lost his life in the unfortunate incident near Minto Bridge," AAP said (Representational)

The Delhi government will be providing financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of a 56-year-old man who drowned while trying to manoeuvre his mini-truck through a waterlogged underpass following heavy rains in the city, the Aam Aadmi Party said on Monday.

Kundan Singh, survived by his wife and two daughters, was driving a Tata Ace from the New Delhi Railway Station to Connaught Place when he got stuck under the waterlogged Minto Bridge in central Delhi on Sunday.

"The Delhi government is providing financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the man who died Kundan Singh, who lost his life in the unfortunate incident near Minto Bridge," the official account of the Aam Aadmi Party tweeted in Hindi.

Mr Singh was the sole bread-earner of his family, including his elderly parents, wife and two daughters, aged 22 years and 11 years, who live in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, his cousin Pritam Singh said on Sunday.

