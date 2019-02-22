9-Year-Old Learnt 'Good Touch', 'Bad Touch' In School. 'Uncle' Arrested

Police said the girl told her teacher about being "inappropriately touched" by the man, who she used to call "uncle", when the students were being taught about 'good touch' and 'bad touch' at school.

Delhi | | Updated: February 22, 2019 22:48 IST
The girl was counselled and the 37-year-old accused has been arrested. (FILE PHOTO)


New Delhi: 

A 37-year-old man in Delhi was arrested after a nine-year-old girl accused him of "inappropriately" touching her. The parents of the girl had filed a case against the man who lived as a tenant in their home.

Police said the girl told her teacher about being "inappropriately touched" by the man, who she used to call "uncle", when the students were being taught about 'good touch' and 'bad touch' at a school in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area.

The teacher then told her parents about the incident and enquired about the "uncle" she was referring to.

The girl then informed her parents after she learnt the difference between 'good touch' and 'bad touch', police said. 

Police said a case was filed against the man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The girl was counselled and the 37-year-old accused has been arrested in connection with the incident.

