9 Injured As DTC Bus Overturns After Being Hit By Truck

Twenty-one persons were on board the DTC bus that met with an accident.

Nine persons, including the driver and conductor, of a DTC bus were injured as the vehicle overturned after being hit by a truck under the Wazirabad flyover in north Delhi today, the police said.

The incident took place at 6 am when the bus was coming from Bhalswa Dairy en route Kashmiri Gate, a police officer said.

Twenty-one persons were on board the DTC bus that met with an accident, the officer said.

All the injured persons were rushed to Sushruta Trauma Centre and were discharged after treatment, Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) said.

The truck driver fled from the spot soon after the accident, police said, adding the truck has been seized.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.