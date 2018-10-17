9 Injured As DTC Bus Overturns After Being Hit By Truck

The incident took place at 6 am when the bus was coming from Bhalswa Dairy en route Kashmiri Gate, a police officer said.

Delhi | | Updated: October 17, 2018 12:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
9 Injured As DTC Bus Overturns After Being Hit By Truck

Twenty-one persons were on board the DTC bus that met with an accident.

New Delhi: 

Nine persons, including the driver and conductor, of a DTC bus were injured as the vehicle overturned after being hit by a truck under the Wazirabad flyover in north Delhi today, the police said.

The incident took place at 6 am when the bus was coming from Bhalswa Dairy en route Kashmiri Gate, a police officer said.

Twenty-one persons were on board the DTC bus that met with an accident, the officer said.

All the injured persons were rushed to Sushruta Trauma Centre and were discharged after treatment, Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) said.

The truck driver fled from the spot soon after the accident, police said, adding the truck has been seized.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

DTC Bus OverturnsDTC Bus accident

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveSabarimala temple MJ AkbarElection DatesHyundai SantroNews in BanglaTamil NewsVirat KohliLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusMaruti Suzuki ErtigaIsuzu MU-X Facelift

................................ Advertisement ................................