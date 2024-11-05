Delhi Bus Crushes 2 To Death, Including Police Constable On Patrol Duty

Police constable Victor, who was on night patrol duty, died on the spot.

An uncontrolled bus crushed a police constable and a civilian to death on Monday night, near the Tibetan market in Delhi. Police constable Victor, posted at Civil Lines police station, was on night patrol duty. The civilian has not been identified yet. The incident took place late last night, between 10:15 and 10:30 pm.

The accident occurred on the ring road, opposite the Tibetan market or monastery when a Delhi Transportation Corporation (DTC) bus rammed into a unipole, an advertising billboard following which the pole fell on the road. The bus then hit the two men and veered onto the divider.

Except for a DTC official, there were no passengers on the bus.

Vinod Kumar, 57, the bus driver, has been taken into custody. Mr Kumar has been driving with DTC since 2010 and at the time of the accident, he was driving on route 261, which goes from Sarai Kale Khan ISBT to Nand Nagri.

Police constable Victor, who had been stationed at Civil Lines since June 2023, sustained fatal injuries to his face, head, and neck. He was rushed to Parmanand Hospital but was declared dead. Victor was on night patrol duty and was riding a PCR bike.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.