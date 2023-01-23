60-Year-Old Delhi Man Crushed To Death After Truck Carrying Bricks Overturns

Locals say the truck driver fled the scene after the accident.

A sixty-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after a brick-laden truck overturned on them due to a road cave-in in North-West Delhi's Mangolpuri area.

As per the information, the incident took place after the road in Mangolpuri B block, through which the truck was passing, suddenly caved in.

Soon after receiving the information, the Delhi police, fire department, and other departments reached the spot and started conducting the rescue work.

Hours after the accident, the locals have alleged that the recent incident occurred because the Municipal Corporation Of Delgi (MCD) has been creating caves in the roads and does not repair them.

A local resident, Mahalakshmi, said: "The truck driver was innocent, it is the MCD and PWD to be blamed. They create caves and avoid filling them up properly to avert the accident."

Meanwhile, one of the relatives of the lady, Maya (60) injured in the accident alleged that the MCD caved in the road years ago and had not filled up properly to date.

"The truck driver ran after the accident, whom should we hold accountable for the accident? She is my mother-in-law and her legs have been fractured besides other injuries. She went on the road to bid adieu to a relative and met with this accident," he said.