Delhi Man Kills Brother, Hides Body Under Bed, Then Father Helps Dump Body

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for murdering his brother in North-West Delhi's Mangolpuri on Tuesday, police said. The man walked into a police station at 2 am on Wednesday and confessed to killing his brother. He offered to help locate the body that he had earlier disposed of with his father.

Lalit Kumar, who works in a shoe factory, said his brother Jaikishan, 30, was a drug addict and constantly quarrelled with his family for money.

On Monday evening, Jaikishan attacked his mother after which she left the house. The next morning, his father and brother also left the house for work. With nobody else at home, Lalit hit Jaikishan on the head with a hammer and hid his body under the bed, police said.

When the family returned that evening, Lalit told them about what had happened. He then dumped Jaikishan's body with the help of his father. His mother, who had also returned home that evening, told him to go to the police and confess.

Lalit led the police to the spot where he had dumped his brother's body. Jaikishan's body was found, wrapped in a sheet, in a park near his house.

A case has been filed against Lalit and his father Omprakash under Section 302 (murder), 201 (hiding evidence) and 34 (common intention) on the basis of a complaint by Lalit's brother Aakash.

The hammer and a knife used in the crime were recovered from the house.

