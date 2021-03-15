55 Detained In Busy Delhi Market In Police Drive To Prevent Street Crime

The exercise lasted for around five hours, police said. (File photo)

In a bid to prevent street crime, Delhi Police conducted a five-hour-long cordon-and-search operation in Karol Bagh and detained 55 people found roaming around suspiciously in the area, officials said on Monday.

The operation involving around 100 personnel, including those of paramilitary forces, was conducted on Sunday from 7 pm till midnight, they said.

The idea was to cordon off and search the area for suspects who previously indulged in crimes, especially street crime, said Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

The exercise lasted for around five hours. During this, "bad characters and listed criminals" were rounded up, he said.

Two people found consuming alcohol in public were detained under relevant sections of the Delhi Excise Act, and 55 others were held for questioning under sections of the Delhi Police Act as they were found roaming around suspiciously, Mr Singh said.

An extensive usage of e-beatbook led to checking of 59 vehicles, he added. An e-beatbook of a particular area contains details of suspects and wanted criminals among others.

On March 6, a similar cordon-and-search operation was carried out in areas of Patel Nagar, Ranjeet Nagar and Anand Parbat, during which four criminals previously involved in crimes, including robbery, were arrested.

Four more were detained for consuming alcohol in public, while 82 people were detained for questioning after they were found roaming around suspiciously, according to the police.