5 Teens Who Allegedly Slit College Student's Throat On Delhi Bus Taken Into Custody The minors attacked the boy following an argument regarding his cellphone which he claimed was with the accused and fled

Eyewitnesses told the police that Mohd Anas boarded a cluster bus from Ashram to go to Jamia Nagar. A group of five boys aged between 13 and 16, who were wearing school uniform, also boarded the bus with him. They apparently snatched Anas' mobile phone which led to an argument, they said. When Anas began to search their pockets, one of the minors restrained him while the other allegedly stabbed Anas in the neck, the police said.



After the incident, the juveniles jumped off the bus and escaped. The victim was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said. The fellow passengers told the police that the accused were wearing the uniform of a government school and were in their teens.



Based on the information, the police scanned all government schools in and around Lajpat Nagar and Mathura Road. Five juveniles, allegedly involved in the incident, were identified. They are students of Class 8, 9 and 10, and stay in Ali Vihar and Badarpur, a police officer said.



The police have also recovered the stolen mobile phone from them, he said. They are now probing whether they were earlier involved in similar incidents.



(With inputs from PTI)



